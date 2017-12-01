First contestant has been voted out of I'm a Celebrity

The first casualty of the celebrity reality show has been revealed.

Gone: The first eviction has taken place. ITV

Tonight on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here Shappi Khorsandi has been voted out in the first night of eliminations.

Receiving the least public votes Shappi was the first to leave the reality contest.

The comedian cheered upon receiving the news and said: "I'll see my babies. I'm not upset, I will see you all on the other side."

In the show, Dennis Wise was granted immunity from the first night of eliminations, along with Amir Khan and Iain Lee.

Jamie Lomas and Rebekah Vardy took part in a Bushtucker Trial which saw the camp get eight stars.

Spirits were high on the last night before the first eviction.

Iain Lee said: "The mood was great, but it was tinged with sadness because we know someone will be leaving."

The celebs all gathered around the camp on the last night, sharing stories from the past two weeks of their stay in the jungle.

After cooking the camp meal for another night Kezia remarked "should have been a cook instead of a politician".

And to cap off #StrawberryGate, the camp were treated to a second round of strawberry's and cream.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.