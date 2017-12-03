MSP Kezia Dugdale latest evictee from Celebrity Jungle 

The former Scottish Labour leader is the second person to be evicted from the show.

Homeward bound: MSP latest to leave the jungle. ITV Studios

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale is the second person to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

On Sunday the MSP followed comedian Shappi Khorsandi, who was evicted from the reality show on Friday.

The politician has spent two weeks in the Australian jungle and shared the camp with other celebrities including Amir Khan, Jamie Lomas and Rebekah Vardy.