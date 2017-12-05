  • STV
Netflix 'House of Cards' to resume without Kevin Spacey

ITV

An eight-show final season of the political drama will go into production in 2018.

Spacey faces allegations of 'on-set sexual misconduct' PA

Netflix show House of Cards will begin production of its final season next year without its star Kevin Spacey.

The Hollywood Reporter said Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos had announced that production on the popular political drama - put on hold in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment made against Spacey - would resume.

"We are excited to bring closure to fans," he was quoted as saying at a conference.

Work on an eight-episode sixth season, the show's last, starring Robin Wright but without Spacey's character Frank Underwood, is set to begin early in the year.

It is not known when the eight-episode series will air.

Scotland Yard is investigating Spacey, who was artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015, over two allegations of sexual assault.

He also faces claims of "on-set sexual misconduct" by members of the House Of Cards production crew.

Robin Wright will star in the final season of the popular show PA

Netflix previously announced it "will not be involved with any further production of House Of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey" after initial allegations were made about him by actor Anthony Rapp.

The actor claimed he was 14 when Spacey allegedly harassed him by climbing on top of him on a bed following a party in 1986.

Following Rapp's allegation, Spacey said in a post on Twitter he does not remember the alleged incident, but that "if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour".

The Old Vic has said that an internal investigation found 20 people claimed they had been the victims of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey.

Spacey was "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment" after allegations surfaced, according to a representative.

