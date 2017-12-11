Queens of the Stone Age singer 'kicked photographer'

A video on Instagram appears to show Homme striking a woman holding a camera.

A musician has apologised after a female photographer said she was kicked during a concert.

Chelsea Lauren posted a video to Instagram that appears to show Queens of the Stone Age guitarist and singer Josh Homme striking a woman holding a camera with his foot.

"Thanks to @joshhomme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!?" she wrote.

Lauren said she was later released from hospital, adding "My neck is sore, my eyebrow bruised and I'm a bit nauseous."

Writing on the Queens of the Stone Age Twitter account, Homme claimed he was "lost in performance" and said he thought had kicked over lighting on the stage.

"I did not mean for that to happen and I am very sorry," he said of Lauren's injuries.

"I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology."

The band were headlining on Saturday at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert in California when the incident took place.