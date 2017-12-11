Cirque du Soleil to perform seven shows at Hydro in 2018

The acrobatic performers will spend five days in Glasgow next September.

Performance: The acrobatic show is coming to Glasgow. PA

The Cirque du Soleil has announced it will perform seven shows at the SCC Hydro in 2018.

Taking place between September 5 to 9, the acrobatic stunt show will arrive in Glasgow as park of their UK tour, OVO.

The cast is comprised of 50 performing artists from 17 countries specialising in many acrobatic acts.

It includes Alanna Baker from the UK, who plays the role of the Black Spider in the show.

She was crowned gymnastics European champion in 2011 and won bronze in the World Championships in 2012.

Baker, who has been training since she was five years old, has travelled around the world with OVO to countries.

OVO, meaning "egg" in Portuguese, follows the lives of insects after a mysterious egg turns up in their home.

Pre-sale tickets are available now via Cirque Club, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 15 December via the Cirque du Soleil website or at www.livenation.co.uk.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.