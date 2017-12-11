Christmas is coming: Game of Thrones star has fun in snow
Kit Harington was spotted at Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire over the weekend.
A Game of Thrones actor had fun in the snow in Scotland as he helped move Christmas trees over the weekend.
Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy show, was visiting Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire when some fans spotted him helping load trees into cars.
It is believed he was visiting with his fiancee and fellow Game of Thrones Star Rose Leslie, whose parents live at nearby Lickleyhead Castle and own Wardhill Castle.
The actor also reportedly helped guide cars in the car park when things got a bit busy.
The original picture was posted on the castle's Instagram page but was removed after fans allegedly started posting abusive comments about the actress.
