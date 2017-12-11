Simple Minds bringing Grandslam Tour 2018 to Scotland

The Glasgow band will be supported by The Pretenders and KT Tunstall in September.

Simple Minds: Gigs in Dundee and Inverness.

Simple Minds are bringing their Grandslam tour to Scotland next year.

The Pretenders and KT Tunstall will perform alongside the group at Slessor Gardens in Dundee on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

The 14-night UK tour will include a stop at Northern Meeting Park in Inverness the previous evening.

Simple Minds will revisit classics like Don't You (Forget About Me) and Alive and Kicking as well as playing tracks from their new album, which will be released in February.

Lead singer Jim Kerr said: "When we started Simple Minds, our objective was to be considered as one of the great live bands.

"A band that had the desire to go all around the world - playing everywhere and anywhere.

"That challenge is ongoing, and we will relish touring all over the UK next summer, getting up close to so many who have supported us over the years."

Tickets for the Dundee and Inverness concerts go on general sale from 9am on Wednesday.

Simple Minds are playing a sold-out gig at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 13.