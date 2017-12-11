Fargo star Ewan McGregor nominated for Golden Globe

Outlander actress Caitrional Balfe has been shortlisted for lead actress in a drama.

Nominated: Ewan McGregor has been recognised for his Fargo role. PA

Ewan McGregor has been nominated for a Golden Globe.

The actor received his nomination for his role in the miniseries Fargo.

The series also received a nomination, as did David Thewlis for a best supporting actor.

Outlander actress Caitriona Balfe has been shortlisted for leading actress in a TV drama.

Big Little Lies was the most nominated series with six nods.

Netflix had four original series nominated - Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Mindhunters and The Crown.

The Golden Globes Awards ceremony will be on January 7 and will be hosted by Seth Meyers.

