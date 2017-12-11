75th Golden Globes: This year's nominations revealed

The Golden Globes nominations have been unveiled with the Shape Of Water leading with seven nods.

The Golden Globes awards ceremony will take place on January 7. AP

The nominations for the 75th Golden Globes have been revealed with The Shape Of Water receiving the most nods with seven, including best picture.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the fantasy drama tells the story of a mute woman who falls in love with a mysterious sea creature.

British actress Sally Hawkins, who plays the role of Elisa in the film, has been nominated for best actress in a drama movie.

Sally Hawkins previously won a Globe for her role in Happy-Go-Lucky in 2009. PA

Hawkins will face The Post's Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain in Molly's Game, Frances McDormand in Three Billboards and Michelle Williams in All The Money In The World for best actress in a drama.

Gary Oldman's performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour will compete with Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread for best actor in a drama movie.

Day-Lewis, in what is his final film role, is also up against Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq., and Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name.

Gary Oldman will go head to head with Daniel Day-Lewis. PA

Christopher Plummer was nominated for best actor in a supporting role for All The Money In The World.

The actor was an 11th-hour replacement for Kevin Spacey after he was axed from the film from the following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey as J Paul Getty in the film Sony Pictures

Big Little Lies lead the way for television shows with six nominations, four more than The Crown, which secured Claire Foy a nod for actress in a drama series.

The Crown also faces Game Of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things and This Is Us for best TV drama.

Claire Foy has been nominated for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. PA

Comedian Seth Meyers will host the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton on January 7.

The list of the main nominations:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks - The Post

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep - The Post

Michelle Williams - All The Money In The World

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture

Steve Carell - Battle Of The Sexes

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Sharon Stone was among several actors and actresses announcing the nominations. AP

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Emma Stone - Battle Of The Sexes

Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape Of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Ridley Scott - All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg - The Post

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins - The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer - All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J Blige - Mudbound

Hong Chau - Downsizing

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro - The Wizard Of Lies

Jude Law - The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan - Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best TV Series, Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Master Of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Catriona Balfe - Outlander

Claire Foy - The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce

Katherine Langsford - 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master Of None

Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick

William H. Macy - Shameless

Erik McCormack - Will and Grace

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Alison Brie - GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan - Mrs Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Issa Rae - Insecure

Frankie Shaw - SMILF

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater - Mr Robot

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

David Thewlis - Fargo

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard Of Lies

Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette And Joan

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

The Shape Of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards

Molly's Game

Best Foreign Language Film