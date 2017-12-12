Bananarama to play show at Edinburgh Castle next year
The group will head to the Scottish capital to play their first outdoor gig.
Bananarama have announced they will play in Edinburgh next year in their first outdoor gig.
Original members Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodward will play at the Castle Esplanade on Friday, July 20, 2018.
The group will perform as part of the 2018 Castle Concert series, with groups Il Divo and Del Amitri also appearing.
Before the Original Line Up reunion tour this year, the band last performed together in 1988 at the Brits.
The band are best known for their hits Venus and Cruel Summer.
Tickets go on sale on Friday.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.