Princes William and Harry attend The Last Jedi premiere

They met the stars of the new Star Wars movie at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

BB-8 greets the royal guests at the premiere of The Last Jedi
BB-8 greets the royal guests at the premiere of The Last Jedi

Prince Harry and Prince William were handed their very own Stormtrooper helmets as they attended the European premiere of The Last Jedi.

They met the stars of the new Star Wars movie at the Royal Albert Hall in London, arriving on the red carpet to be greeted by robot BB-8.

After meeting representatives from charities, the royal pair met the cast of the film and were presented with stormtrooper helmets.

William
William and recently-engaged Harry reportedly have cameo roles as stormtroopers in the latest instalment of the hit sci-fi series.

The brothers - both Star Wars fans - visited the set of the movie in April 2016 and were rumoured to have filmed a scene in disguise.

John Boyega and his family on the red carpet
John Boyega and his family on the red carpet

John Boyega, who plays Finn, took to the red carpet alongside fellow stars Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma).

Joking with the girl who presented him with his Stormtrooper attire, Harry said: "Am I supposed to wear this during the film?"

princes william and harry
The glittering premiere was hosted in aid of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The foundation invited more than 400 young people, military veterans and volunteers who have taken part in its programmes to join the royals at the premiere.

The Last Jedi is the eighth film in the Star Wars saga, following on from 2015's hit The Force Awakens.

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill at the premiere
Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill at the premiere

It is the last film where Carrie Fisher will appear as Princess Leia - the actress died aged 60, shortly after completing her final scenes.

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, which is the longest ever Star Wars film with a running time of just over two-and-a-half hours, will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday December 14.

