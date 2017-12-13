  • STV
James Corden's baby born half an hour before live show

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

Harry Styles stepped in as host of the Late Late Show two hours before it aired.

Baby: The host welcomed his new baby girl into the world.

James Corden's wife gave birth to their third child just half an hour before his live show aired.

Friend Harry Styles stepped in as host of the Late Late Show just two hours before it went on air.

Corden's wife Julia Carey had the couple's third child, a girl, who is sibling to son Max, six, and daughter Carey, three.

The British star, 39, revealed the happy news on Twitter, writing: "Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world.

"Both she and her mother are doing great. We can't stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping into host the show at two and a half hours notice."

Ben Winston, producer of The Late Late Show - which is famous for its Carpool Karaoke segment, wrote that it had been a "crazy day".

"Our wonderful host James Corden had his baby today with a half hour to go before the show!," he revealed.

"Congrats to the Cordens. And thanks to the incredible Harry Styles for stepping in literally at the last minute. What a performance with no prep!"

Styles joked to the audience that his time as host would be a "one-time only" event - "unless CBS likes what they see".

"This is very exciting. Just a half an hour ago, James and his wife Jules had a beautiful baby girl," the singer said during his opening monologue on the US show.

"Congratulations. In fact, I was just at the hospital before I came to fill in, and she looks a lot like James, mainly because James looks like a giant baby," he quipped.

Corden and Carey wed in a lavish ceremony, attended by a host of celebrity friends, in 2012.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQYLPEuAClo | youtube

