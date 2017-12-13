Peter Kay cancels all tour dates due to family health

The funnyman had been due to play eight shows at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow in May.

Cancelled: Peter Kay won't be performing.

Peter Kay has cancelled all his upcoming tour dates due to family health reasons.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the funnyman announced 100 stand-up gigs and all upcoming work commitments were cancelled.

Kay was due to play eight shows at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow in May.

In his statement, he wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll all understand my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavour to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time."

