  • STV
  • MySTV

Star Wars: The Last Jedi to hit cinemas across Scotland

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The latest instalment in the franchise will be shown in the early hours of Thursday.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be shown at midnight.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be shown at midnight. PA

The moment all Star Wars fans have been waiting for has finally arrived as the most recent film in the franchise comes to the big screen.

With its official release date on Thursday, dozens of cinemas across Scotland will be showing Star Wars The Last Jedi after midnight on Wednesday.

It will be screened in the early hours of Thursday throughout the country including at Cineworld and Odeon cinemas in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee and Falkirk.

For fans too excited to wait until midnight, the IMAX Cineworld in Glasgow will be hosting a Star Wars extravaganza by showing 2015's The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi back-to-back from 9pm.

The Last Jedi is the eighth instalment of the series, which began with Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977.

It is the second film of the Star Wars sequel trilogy after The Force Awakens.

The trilogy, which will be concluded by Episode IX in 2018, was announced by Disney in 2012 after it acquired the franchise from Lucasfilm.

The Last Jedi features the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.
The Last Jedi features the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. Credit: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Last Jedi is only the second of all eight Star Wars films not to be produced by George Lucas and will also be significant as the last to star Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia after the actress died last December.

Anticipation has been building since filming commenced last year and the world premiere took place in Los Angeles on Star Wars.

The film's all-star cast includes Lupita Nyong'o, Benicio Del Toro, English Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie and the original Luke Skywalker Mark Hamill returning to the iconic role.

Scotland was listed as a filming location for the 2015 release The Force Awakens.

The Last Jedi was filmed on locations in Ireland and at Pinewood Studios in England.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.