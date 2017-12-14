Idris Elba and Stormzy surprise children with ward visit
The actor and rapper donned Santa outfits and paid the children's wards a visit.
Spending time in hospital can be daunting at any age especially at this time of year. But today children at two London hospitals received some festive cheer from two A-list celebrities.
None other than Hackney actor Idris Elba and Croydon rapper Stormzy donned Santa outfits and paid Newham and Whipps Cross children's wards a visit.
Whilst doing their rounds, they gave gifts to patients to try and make their whole experience a little easier.