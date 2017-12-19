Matt Damon criticised for views on Hollywood harassment

The actor says men who are not sexual predators are not being talked about enough.

Matt Damon has been criticised for saying men who are not sexual predators are not being talked about enough in the wake of the Hollywood sexual abuse scandal.

The actor has already been under fire for his comments on the issue.

Last week he was condemned for saying only 1% of men in the industry are those who have been accused of misconduct, adding there is a "spectrum of behaviour" in assault cases.

He told ABC news: "There's a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?"

He has now sparked more controversy during the promotion for the movie Downsizing, in which he stars.

Damon told Business Insider: "We're in this watershed moment, and it's great, but I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s***-load of guys - the preponderance of men I've worked with - who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected."

A number of celebrities and writers took to Twitter to criticise his remarks, including Rose McGowan, who is one of the many women to have made sexual misconduct allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein.