'One of a kind': George Michael's boyfriend pays tribute

Fawaz will be spending Christmas with friends and said he just wants it 'over and done with'.

George Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016.
George Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016. PA

The boyfriend of superstar George Michael has vowed he will never love anyone again as the first anniversary of the singer's death approaches.

Christmas Day will mark 12 months since the death of the Wham! singer at the age of 53.

It was partner Fadi Fawaz who found his lifeless body in bed at home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

This year, Fawaz will be spending Christmas with friends in the countryside, and has told how he just wants it "over and done with".

He told the Sunday Mirror: "I can't stand all the Christmas trees or lights around London.

"It makes me so sad, I just want it over and done with."

Describing Michael as "one of a kind", he said he had "lost a unique man", adding: "There will never be anyone ever again, that is the truth."

Fawaz, who began seeing Michael following his split from his former long-term partner Kenny Goss, told at the time how he had found the star dead when he arrived to wake him ahead of a planned Christmas Day lunch.

Speaking last December, he told the Daily Telegraph: "I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed... George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.

"Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was - he was a beautiful person."

A post-mortem later revealed Michael had died from heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver, which can be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

Fans laid flowers and tributes outside Michael's north London home after his death.
Fans laid flowers and tributes outside Michael's north London home after his death. PA

Michael's family, including sisters Melanie and Yioda and his dad Jack, have also told how Christmas this year "will be hard without him".

They said in a statement to the Sunday Mirror: "We know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss.

"Christmas is not always easy, life isn't perfect and families are complicated. So if you can, in his memory this year, take a moment and a deep breath and say those 'I Love You's out loud."

Earlier this month, former Wham! band mate Andrew Ridgeley told of how he fell to his knees and "cried like I'd never cried before" after hearing the news of Michael's death.

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in 1984
Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in 1984 PA

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he said: "That night, after I had phoned our friends to convey the dreadful news - and despite having shed an ocean of tears already that day - the sheer eviscerating sense of loss cut my legs from beneath me and, on the deck and on my knees, I cried like I'd never cried before.

"Nothing had prepared me for the depth of pain George's death precipitated."

