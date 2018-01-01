Lorde called a 'bigot' over cancelled Israel concert

A Rabbi took out a full page advert in The Washington Post on Sunday.

Last month, Lorde cancelled a concert planned for June in Israel. PA

New Zealand singer Lorde has been called a "bigot" by an American rabbi in a full-page advert taken out in the Washington Post.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's The World Values Network accused Lorde of antisemitism a week after she cancelled a concert in Israel.

The advert, taken out in the 31 December edition of the paper, features a picture of the singer under the headline "Lorde and New Zealand ignore Syria to attack Israel".

Last month, Lorde cancelled a concert planned in June following an online campaign by activists opposed to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The advert taken out by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's The World Values Network in the Washington Post. Washington Post

The advert accuses Lorde of being influenced by New Zealand's "growing prejudice" towards the Jewish State and calling her called a hypocrite for not cancelling concerts in Russia.

It says: "While Lorde claims to be concerned with human rights, she hypocritically chose to proceed with her two concerts in Putin's Russia, despite his support for Assad's genocidal regime which has already claimed the lives of over 500,000 innocents, and Russia's own endless litany of human rights abuses."