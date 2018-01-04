Wes Anderson's Isle Of Dogs to open Glasgow Film Festival

Premiere comes four years after Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel launched the event.

Wes Anderson: An 'imaginative, beguiling filmmaker'.

The latest film from the director of The Royal Tenenbaums will open this year's Glasgow Film Festival, organisers have announced.

Wes Anderson's Isle Of Dogs will be the curtain-raiser to the 2018 festival in February, making its UK premiere in Scotland's largest city.

The animated adventure features a number of well-known stars in the voice cast, including actors Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray.

Set in a dystopian future Japan, the stop-motion animation follows a boy's odyssey in search of his missing dog.

It will have its European premiere at the Berlin Film Festival shortly before its Glasgow debut.

The opening gala for Glasgow's 14th annual festival will take place on Wednesday February 21, four years after Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel launched the 2014 outing of the festival.

The Texan auteur's other films include Rushmore, The Darjeeling Limited, and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Tickets for the opening gala will go on sale on Monday, with the full programme to be announced later this month.

Allan Hunter, co-director of the Glasgow festival, said: "Wes Anderson is one of the most imaginative, beguiling filmmakers working in world cinema and we are thrilled to open GFF 2018 with the UK premiere of his brand new film.

"Four years ago we opened the festival by booking into The Grand Budapest Hotel. This year we invite audiences to set sail for the Isle Of Dogs. It will be a night to remember and the best possible start to a great festival."

