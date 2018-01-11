  • STV
James Franco faces new claims of inappropriate behaviour

The actor has denied five claims of unwanted sexual behaviour.

Claims: Four former students have issued statements.

James Franco is facing further claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

The Disaster Artist actor, 39, had previously said that allegations made on social media after his Golden Globes win were "not accurate".

The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that five women, including four who studied under Franco, accused him of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

After meeting at Playhouse West in North Hollywood, two former student actresses said he became hostile and stormed off when they did not volunteer to remove their clothes during a scene at a strip club, the paper said.

Another student, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, 26, alleged that said Franco removed protective covering other actresses' vaginas while stimulating oral sex on them during filming of The Long Home in May 2015, the paper reported.

Franco's lawyer, Michael Plonsker, told the Times "the allegations about the protective guards are not accurate".

Cynthia Huffman, the film's casting director, said: "All actresses were aware of the nudity scenes ahead of time. I personally checked on all the actresses constantly to make sure they were OK and comfortable.

"I did not receive any complaints.

"I feel horrible that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable but we went to great lengths to make sure all the actresses in the nude scenes felt comfortable and safe."

Actress Violet Paley, 23, told the paper that during a consensual relationship with Franco, he pressured her into performing oral sex while they were in a car.

Franco's publicist did not provide any additional statement from the actor when contacted by the Press Association.

Instead she pointed to his comments on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week.

Franco said: "The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice, because they didn't have a voice for so long.

"So, I don't want to shut them down in any way. It's, I think, a good thing and I support it."

In 2014, Franco apologised after flirting with Briton Lucy Clode, who was 17 when he flirted with her online after they met outside a Broadway theatre in New York.

He said he had used "bad judgment" and had "learned my lesson".

