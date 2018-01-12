S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Brit Award for sale on ebay

Paul Cattermole said said there are 'bills to pay', as bidding reaches £66,000.

Paul Cattermole, pictured in 2014 with fellow band mates Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens. PA

A former S Club 7 member has expressed his delight after bidding for his Brit Award has reached £66,000.

Paul Cattermole, one of the seven members of the British pop group that formed in the late 1990s, said he had put the Best Newcomer Award on ebay as there were "bills to pay".

After listing the item on January 5 describing it as in 'very good conditions' with no damage, bids have risen to £66,000.

"I didn't expect it to skyrocket like this. I am watching every bid very closely," he wrote on the eBay bidding page.

The item has raised bids of £66,000 within a week. Ebay

The Don't Stop Movin' singer, who has offered to meet the winning bidder, previously told Newsbeat: "I don't want the other members to think that I am dissing the band by selling it but there are bills to pay."

After the bidding on eBay suddenly shot up, Mr Cattermole, now 40, waived the postage fee.

S Club 7 were created by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. PA

On the site, he said that he would provide a letter of provenance for the award which he received for Best Newcomer in 2000.

"If there are some silly bids at the end on Monday I will be deleting them and/or coming straight down the line to the next bidder. So you can bid with full confidence," he wrote.

Bidding for the item is due to end on Monday.