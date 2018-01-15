Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly aged 46

The Limerick band became stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

Dolores O'Riordan has been found dead PA

Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock band The Cranberries, has died in London at the age of 46.

A statement from her publicist said: "Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

"The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

"Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The singer was in London for a short recording session at the time.

The Limerick band became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

Irish pop star Ronan Keating said she was "and incredible talent and a lovely soul".