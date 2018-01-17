  • STV
  • MySTV

Farrow 'Outrage' at 'being ignored' over Allen allegation

ITV

Dylan Farrow will be on TV saying she wants to "bring down" filmmaker Woody Allen.

Dylan Farrow is the adopted daughter of Woody Allen.
Dylan Farrow is the adopted daughter of Woody Allen. AP

Dylan Farrow has said she feels "outrage" following the years of being ignored over a sexual assault allegation against her adoptive father Woody Allen.

The 32-year-old will appear on television on Thursday to discuss the allegation and a claim she makes, saying she wants to "bring down" the filmmaker.

The full CBS interview comes after Farrow used a newspaper article to question why Allen has been spared by the "revolution" that ended Harvey Weinstein's career.

Allen, who has always denied the allegation, was investigated over the claim that he molested Farrow in an attic in 1992 when she was seven, but he was not charged.

The 82-year-old faces renewed questions over his alleged behaviour as he prepares for the release of his latest film, A Rainy Day In New York, in an industry coming to grips with its history of sexual harassment and abuse.

Meanwhile Weinstein has vehemently and "unequivocally" denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

Allen has always denied the allegation against him made by Farrow.
Allen has always denied the allegation against him made by Farrow. AP

In a preview clip of the CBS This Morning interview, Farrow asks: "Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?

"Why shouldn't I be angry?

"Why shouldn't I be hurt?

"Why shouldn't I feel some sort of ... outrage that after all these years, being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?"

Asked why people should believe her, a tearful Farrow replied: "I suppose that's on them, but all I can do is speak my truth and hope ... that someone will believe me instead of just hearing."

She added: "I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it's important that people realise that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things."

In the interview, Farrow will also discuss Hollywood's Time's Up movement against sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, Oscar-tipped actor Timothee Chalamet announced he did not want to profit from his role in A Rainy Day In New York, and would instead donate his salary to three charities combating abuse and harassment, including Time's Up.

Rebecca Hall previously apologised for her role in the film and said she would also donate her earnings to the celebrity-backed initiative.

Others to distance themselves from Allen in recent weeks include To Rome With Love's Greta Gerwig, Wonder Wheel's David Krumholtz and Mira Sorvino, who vowed to never work with him again having won an Oscar for her role in 1995's Mighty Aphrodite.

However Alec Baldwin, who worked with Allen on three occasions, on Tuesday expressed his support for the director, saying the rejection was "unfair and sad".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.