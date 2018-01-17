Farrow 'Outrage' at 'being ignored' over Allen allegation

Dylan Farrow will be on TV saying she wants to "bring down" filmmaker Woody Allen.

Dylan Farrow is the adopted daughter of Woody Allen. AP

Dylan Farrow has said she feels "outrage" following the years of being ignored over a sexual assault allegation against her adoptive father Woody Allen.

The 32-year-old will appear on television on Thursday to discuss the allegation and a claim she makes, saying she wants to "bring down" the filmmaker.

The full CBS interview comes after Farrow used a newspaper article to question why Allen has been spared by the "revolution" that ended Harvey Weinstein's career.

Allen, who has always denied the allegation, was investigated over the claim that he molested Farrow in an attic in 1992 when she was seven, but he was not charged.

The 82-year-old faces renewed questions over his alleged behaviour as he prepares for the release of his latest film, A Rainy Day In New York, in an industry coming to grips with its history of sexual harassment and abuse.

Meanwhile Weinstein has vehemently and "unequivocally" denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

Allen has always denied the allegation against him made by Farrow. AP

In a preview clip of the CBS This Morning interview, Farrow asks: "Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?

"Why shouldn't I be angry?

"Why shouldn't I be hurt?

"Why shouldn't I feel some sort of ... outrage that after all these years, being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?"

Asked why people should believe her, a tearful Farrow replied: "I suppose that's on them, but all I can do is speak my truth and hope ... that someone will believe me instead of just hearing."

She added: "I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it's important that people realise that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things."

In the interview, Farrow will also discuss Hollywood's Time's Up movement against sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, Oscar-tipped actor Timothee Chalamet announced he did not want to profit from his role in A Rainy Day In New York, and would instead donate his salary to three charities combating abuse and harassment, including Time's Up.

Rebecca Hall previously apologised for her role in the film and said she would also donate her earnings to the celebrity-backed initiative.

Others to distance themselves from Allen in recent weeks include To Rome With Love's Greta Gerwig, Wonder Wheel's David Krumholtz and Mira Sorvino, who vowed to never work with him again having won an Oscar for her role in 1995's Mighty Aphrodite.

However Alec Baldwin, who worked with Allen on three occasions, on Tuesday expressed his support for the director, saying the rejection was "unfair and sad".