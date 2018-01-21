Fans pay tribute to Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan

Hundreds visited St Joseph's Church in Limerick, Ireland, to pay their respects.

Dolores O'Riordan's coffin is carried into St Joseph's Church in Limerick. PA

Hundreds of people have gathered at a church in Limerick to remember Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan.

The singer's coffin has arrived at St Joseph's Church for a public reposal after her sudden death at age 46 earlier this month.

Hundreds of fans have arrived to pay their respects and say goodbye the to the rock singer.

O'Riordan's songs were softly played throughout the service and her photographs lined the walls.

A floral tribute beside her open coffin read: "The song has ended, but the memories linger on."

Four books of condolence were also opened inside the church for mourners to sign.

Cranberries fans wait to pay their respects to the rock singer. PA

Today's open-coffin reposal is the first in a series of services to be held before the funeral mass in Co Limerick on Tuesday.

O'Riordan died suddenly on 15 January whilst staying in London for a recording session.

Police said her death was "unexplained" and an inquest heard that tests are still ongoing in an effort to establish the cause.

O'Riordan was renowned for her distinctive voice and the band enjoyed huge success in the 1990s with tracks including Zombie and Linger.

The singer, who was also a member of alternative rock group D.A.R.K, had been working on a new studio album with The Cranberries in recent months.

Sales and streams of the band's back catalogue have rocketed by 1,000% in the days since her death.

