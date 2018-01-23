  • STV
'Smiths reunion' off after bassist denies involvement

Andy Rourke has rejected claims he would be part of ‘Classically Smiths’ concert series.

Indie legends: The Smiths before their spilt in 1987.
Indie legends: The Smiths before their spilt in 1987. Andre Csillag/Rex Features

A partial reunion of The Smiths has been cancelled after the band's former bassist rejected claims he would be taking part.

On Monday it was announced Andy Rourke would be joining drummer Mike Joyce and occasional Smiths guitarist Craig Gannon as part of a new live concert production in Edinburgh called Classically Smiths.

Rourke was quoted as saying he was "thrilled and excited" by the reunion of the band's rhythm section, but on Tuesday released a statement claiming he had never agreed to taking part and "false statements" had been made on his behalf.

He added: "At no time did I give my consent for anyone in connection with this Classically Smiths project to act on my behalf or my name and nothing was ever confirmed, approved or contracted by me or my team."

Andy Rourke, former bassist of The Smiths
Andy Rourke, former bassist of The Smiths

The company behind the event, Bad Production Ltd, said the event had been cancelled following Rourke's comments.

"In response to recent comments in the press, the planned Classically Smiths events will now no longer be taking place," they said in a statement.

Last week Rourke's bandmate in alternative rock group D.A.R.K and Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan was found dead in a London hotel room.

He said he was "deeply saddened that during the week of the death of my dear friend Dolores O'Riordan, that false statements are made on my behalf."

He added organisers had been advised on multiple occasions that he had not agreed to participate or authorised use of his name, likeness or any personal quotes in connection with the project.

Classically Smiths had been billed as a chance to see some of the Manchester band's most beloved songs performed in collaboration with the Manchester Camerata Orchestra.

The concerts had been set for the summer across Edinburgh, London and Manchester.

In 1989, Joyce and Rourke took Morrissey and Johnny Marr to court over royalties with Rourke settling out of for court for £83,000 while Joyce eventually won a £1m payout.

Neither Morrissey nor Marr had been billed as performing as part of the reunion.

