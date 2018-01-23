  • STV
Bruce Forsyth remembered at NTAs with gong in his memory

ITV

His widow paid tribute to her 'darling' husband at the National Television Awards.

Lady Wilnelia Forsyth said she was 'proud' to present an NTA named after her late husband.
Lady Wilnelia Forsyth said she was 'proud' to present an NTA named after her late husband. PA

The National Television Awards remembered the late all-round entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth with a prize named after him.

Stars paid tribute to the former presenter, singer, dancer and gameshow at the first NTA ceremony since his death.

His widow Lady Wilnelia Forsyth presented the award named after her late husband to presenters Ant and Dec at the glittering ceremony at London's O2.

Presenting the award, Sir Bruce's widow Lady Wilnelia Forsyth said she was "proud and honoured that this special award is named after my darling Bruce".

She added: "I know he would have loved it because showbusiness was his life and I also know if he was here this evening he would be saying to all of you: 'It's been nice to see you, to see you nice.'"

Ant McPartlin said it felt "very, very apt" to pick up the award on Tuesday evening as the duo had just begun filming a tribute to Sir Bruce.

Declan Donnelly said they were "thrilled and proud and honoured" to collect the award on the same stage where they had performed alongside Sir Bruce at the opening of a previous NTAs.

Declan Donnelly said they were 'thrilled and honoured' to win the Bruce Forsyth award.
Declan Donnelly said they were 'thrilled and honoured' to win the Bruce Forsyth award. PA

It was the second award of the night for the presenter duo. They arrived just in the nick of time to accept their first award for the Best Challenge Show award for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The pair had told fans on Twitter that they had been held up in traffic.

I'm A Celebrity... won the Best Challenge Show category.
I'm A Celebrity... won the Best Challenge Show category. PA

Joining the cast of 2017 onstage the jubilant pair thanked everyone for voting.

Ant McPartlin, who made his first public appearance since he revealed he is splitting from his wife, said: "We love making I'm A Celebrity ... Get me Out Of Here! Thank you for loving it too. We want to make it forever!"

Later in the evening, the pair were back on stage to pick up the TV presenter award, a triumph for the Geordie duo in that category for the 17th year running.

Other winners included Blue Planet 2 and Sir David Attenborough who won the Impact award, best Daytime went to This Morning and EastEnders star Danny Walters for Best Newcomer.

Winners of the NTAs were:

  • TV Judge: David Walliams
  • Best Challenge Show: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
  • Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award: Ant and Dec/Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Impact Award: Blue Planet 2/Sir David Attenborough
  • Best Daytime Programme: This Morning
  • Best Newcomer: Danny Walters
  • Special Recognition Award: Paul O'Grady
  • Crime Drama: Broadchurch
  • TV Presenter: Ant and Dec

