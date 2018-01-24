  • STV
Sir Elton John announces retirement from touring 

ITV

The 70-year-old singer is understood to be preparing for one last tour after more than 50 years.

Sir Elton John's career has spanned more than 50 years.
Sir Elton John's career has spanned more than 50 years. PA

Sir Elton John is to retire from touring after almost 50 years.

The singer is understood to be preparing for one last world tour before his retirement, which he is expected to formally announce on Wednesday evening.

He is teasing visitors to his website with a line from his song, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: "I've finally decided my future lies...".

Sir Elton's Las Vegas residency is due to run until May 19. He is also billed to play two dates in Georgia in June and July.

The 70-year-old musician will collect the President's Merit Award at this weekend's Grammy Awards where he will also be performing.

Elton John is concert circa 1974.
Elton John is concert circa 1974. PA

His retirement comes less than a year after he was forced to cancel a series of shows when he contracted a bacterial infection.

The singer became "violently ill" during a flight home from Santiago, Chile and was admitted to hospital where he spent two nights in intensive care.

Sir Elton began performing aged 15 in 1962 under his birth name, Reggie Dwight, at a pub near his home in Pinner.

He began touring the US in 1970, where he became an instant success hit.

