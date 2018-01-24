The band's manager confirmed the musician's death saying he died at home on Wednesday.

Mark E Smith performs at Bestival in 2008. PA

The Fall's frontman, Mark E Smith, has died aged 60.

The band's manager and Smith's partner, Pam Van Damned confirmed the musician's death, saying he died at home on Wednesday morning.

In a statement she said: "It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E Smith. He passed this morning at home.

"A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam and Mark's family request privacy at this sad time."

Last year, the band were forced to cancel a string of shows due to Smith's ill health.