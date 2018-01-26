Singer Paul Young's wife dies after brain cancer battle

The 52-year-old former model Stacey Young died in the presence of her family.

The couple met on a video shoot in 1983. PA

Singer Paul Young's wife Stacey has died after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

The 52-year-old former model died surrounded by her husband and children.

Young, who met his wife on the video shoot for his second single Come Back and Stay in 1983, tweeted: "Sadly Stacey has passed away today after a 2 year fight with brain cancer. She died peacefully at our home surrounded by family, friends and her four children: Levi, Layla, Grady and Jude."

They married in 1987 and have three children together - daughters Levi and Layla, and son Grady.

Young and Stacey split in 2006 before getting back together again three years later.

In the time they were separated, Stacey had her fourth child, son Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger.

Following their reconciliation, the pop singer became Jude's stepfather.

Young's publicist said the family had asked for privacy.