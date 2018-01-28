Rapper Nelly accused of sexual assault after Essex gig

Nelly denies the allegations and his lawyer says the claim was 'deceitful' and 'motivated by money'.

Nelly denies the allegations PA

Essex Police say they're trying to contact a university student who claims she was raped by the US rapper Nelly after a gig in Southend in December last year.

The American woman says the incident happened on a tour bus after the event at The Cliffs Pavillion.

Nelly, who's real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, denies the allegations.

His lawyer says the claim was "deceitful" and "motivated by money".

Essex Police said they would try to obtain a report from the unnamed woman Google maps

Essex Police said they would try to obtain a report from the unnamed woman by contacting the Seattle-based lawyer bringing the claim forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "We have checked our records and don't appear to have received a report of this incident.

"Specially trained officers are now making contact with the solicitors in abid to contact the victim to take a report."