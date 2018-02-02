Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton hint at Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham shared a picture of the five members with the caption "Love my girls!"

Victoria Beckham shared this photograph of the five Spice Girls on instagram. instagram/victoriabeckham

The Spice Girls have hinted that they could be making plans to reform after a meeting with their former manager Simon Fuller.

Victoria Beckham posted a picture of herself with former bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown and Melanie Chisholm with the caption: "Love my girls! So many kisses! Exciting!"

The post was shared by Bunton who wrote the "future is looking spicy" while Horner said "#girlpower is alive and well".

They shared the post after the quintet, who have not been seen together since 2012, met at Horner's Hertfordshire home alongside their former manager Simon Fuller.

The meet-up comes after rumours that the group are considering a number of different projects this year.

The Sun newspaper reported the group are expected to earn £10 million each for new projects which potentially include TV work in China, a new television talent show, endorsement deals and a compilation album.

After debut single Wannabe hit number one in 1996, the Spice Girls became a smash-hit success before splitting in 2000.

The group last reformed in 2012 for the Olympics closing ceremony. PA

They embarked on a three-month tour of Europe and the US in 2008 to tie in with a greatest hits release and to act as a final farewell to fans.

The last time they performed together at was in 2012 at the Olympics closing ceremony.

An expected comeback in 2016 with Brown, Horner and Bunton failed to materialise.

Representatives for the five members have been contacted but no official announcement of a reunion has been made.

