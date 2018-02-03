'Severe pain' forces Lady Gaga to cancel European tour

The singer said it was a 'tough decision' to cancel 10 European dates, including two in London.

Lady Gaga has cancelled the final leg of her world tour. PA

Lady Gaga has cancelled the remaining 10 dates on the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to "severe pain".

In a statement on Twitter, the singer said it had been a "tough decision" and apologised to fans.

The remaining dates, including two at London's O2 Arena and one at Manchester Arena, had been rescheduled from September after Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her European tour due to physical and mental health struggles.

The singer opened up about living with fibromyalgia syndrome in a Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, that was aimed at raising awareness of this debilitating, but poorly understood, condition.

Fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS), is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body, fatigue, muscle ache, poor concentration and stomach problems.

Fibromyalgia is thought to be related to abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain and changes in the way the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord and nerves) processes pain messages.

The condition can be triggered by a physically or emotionally stressful event such as an injury, operation or the breakdown of a relationship.