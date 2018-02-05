Sex And The City's Kim Cattrall confirms brother's death

Kim Cattrall has announced her brother has died after issuing a heartfelt appeal to find him.

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall has announced the death of her brother after issuing a heartfelt appeal to find him.

Cattrall broke the news of brother Christopher's "unexpected" death a number of days after he went missing.

The actress, 61, described her younger brother as "one of a kind".

On social media she wrote: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.

"At this time we ask for privacy.

"We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

Cattrall announced that her brother had been missing since last Tuesday in a message over the weekend.

She said that he had left his home in Alberta, Canada, unlocked and not taken his phone, keys, wallet or dogs with him.

She wrote: "MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him.

"He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada.

"His keys, cell phone, & wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs."

Following news of the 55-year-old's death tributes flooded in to Cattrall over social media.