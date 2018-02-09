Redheads rejoice as new ginger emojis to launch this summer

The red-haired characters will be part of 150 new graphics added to the collection in 2018.

Ginger: New redhead emojis. Emojipedia

Redheads all over the world have been celebrating a victory for "ginger equality" as 2018's new emojis are announced.

Men and women emojis with red hair will be available alongside 150 other newbies set to be launched in the summer.

The website Emojipedia revealed the new set that will be available on your iPhone and Android smartphones from June this year.

Those with curly hair and those without any hair will also be represented but it is the announcement of the redhead emoji that provoked the biggest reaction.

Twitter user Ulrich J van Vuuren said: "This is the MOST exciting news I've seen all week! Redhead emoji is finally on the table after a campaign for ginger equality. We are being recognised."

Ginger equality: Exciting news. Twitter

Sarah Akins was also excited about the update as she tweeted: "Redhead emojis are finally coming!"

Excited: Redhead emojis. Twitter

Twitter user @shawmeister85 added: "As a mum of two ginger kids this brings me joy."

Joy: Mum of ginger kids. Twitter

@Rachbythesea warned her friends to expect a lot of ginger emojis when they launch in June.

She said: "Every single tweet/message from me will feature a redhead emoji."

Warning: Redhead emojis arrive in 2018. Twitter

However, not everyone was entirely happy with the new collection.

@Matty13 was disappointed to see that there was no redhead among the new superhero collection.

He wrote: "Glad to see the new additions. The lack of redheads has seriously impacted our inter-family emoji use. But no redhead superhero."

Glad: But Matt wanted a ginger superhero. Twitter

Meanwhile @LindsayLogueTV just can't bear to wait until June.

She said: "@elonmusk put a @tesla into space and we have to wait four months for a redhead emoji? WHAT IS HAPPENING."

Long wait: Redhead emoji will be available in June. Twitter

Other emojis launching in the summer include:

A superhero:

Superhero: Comes in male, female, dark skinned and light skinned. Emojipedia

Super villain:

Bad guy: The Super villain emoji. Emojipedia

A kangaroo:

Kangaroo: Will be hopping onto your smart phone. Emojipedia

A pirate flag:

Pirate: New flag emoji.

The collection will also include; a lobster, a toolbox, a teddy bear, a freezing face and a partying face.

New emojis are designed and approved by the Unicode Consortium which decides on which new characters should be introduced.

The group is described as a non-profit organisation devoted to developing, maintaining, and promoting software internationalisation standards and data.

