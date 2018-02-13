  • STV
Rock fans brand Reading and Leeds line-up 'underwhelming'

Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as headliner along with Fall Out Boy and Kings of Leon.

Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as one of the four headline acts.
Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as one of the four headline acts. AP

Music fans have branded the Reading and Leeds line-up as "incredibly underwhelming" with many questioning the absence of Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters on the bill.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as one of the four headliners along with rock bands Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon and Panic! at the Disco.

It will be the first headline stint at the music event for Humble hitmaker Lamar, who first played at Reading and Leeds in 2015.

Dan Higginson described the line-up as "incredibly underwhelming" while @CarlaLouiseDady described it as "the worst line-up" she'd seen for the festivals.

Many on social media questioned why Arctic Monkeys were not headlining.
Many on social media questioned why Arctic Monkeys were not headlining. AP

Some lamented that the festivals - that initially favoured rock and indie acts including The Who, Nirvana, Oasis, Blur and The Rolling Stones - were moving away from its traditional genre.

Others complained that the line-up was dated featuring bands who have headlined before.

Kings Of Leon return for their second headline slot after first topping the Reading and Leeds bill in 2009.

Fall Out Boy were co-headliners in 2016 along with Biffy Clyro.

It marks the first time Panic! At The Disco have been one of the top acts at the festivals.

Panic! At The Disco was knocked out after someone threw a bottle at him at Reading in 2006.
Panic! At The Disco was knocked out after someone threw a bottle at him at Reading in 2006. PA

However, during a performance at the Reading festival in 2006, singer Brendon Urie was knocked out briefly when an audience member threw a bottle at him on the main stage.

One music fan, Jack Robinson described it on Twitter as "one of the worst line-ups I've ever seen, missed opportunity with no Glastonbury. It's 2018 not 2008."

Kings of Leon last headlined at the festivals in 2009.
Kings of Leon last headlined at the festivals in 2009. AP

Other confirmed performers for the music event, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend, include Wolf Alice, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Sigrid, Sum 41, Skepta, The Courteeners and The Wombats.

Some on social media mocked people for complaining about the line-up.

Will Black said: "I'm old enough to remember when the Kings of Leon looked like drugged elves and were good.

"I am not old enough to remember a time when Reading and Leeds Festival goers didn't moan about the line-up though."

Dua Lipa is set to perform at the festivals in August.
Dua Lipa is set to perform at the festivals in August. AP

Festival Republic's Melvin Benn said: "Reading and Leeds prides itself on being a music-first festival and this year's line-up already proves that.

"Kings Of Leon and Fall Out Boy are bands that have grown with the festival and its fans and we couldn't be more pleased to invite them back to headline.

"Adding Panic! At The Disco and Kendrick Lamar, probably the most sought-after act in the world right now, we think Reading and Leeds festivals 2018 are off to an amazing start - with even more to come, so watch this space."

Reading and Leeds takes place at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds's Brahman Park from August 24-26.

