New series of hit comedy Still Game to air in March
Jack and Victor will return for an eighth series on BBC Scotland next month.
Still Game is set to return to TV screens in March, BBC Scotland has announced.
The new series of the hit Scottish comedy, featuring the exploits of Jack and Victor and friends, will begin on Thursday, March 8.
It will feature Julie Wilson Nimmo, the wife of Greg Hemphill, who writes and stars in the comedy alongside Ford Kiernan.
The new episodes will make up the eighth series of the comedy.
