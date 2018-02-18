  • STV
Stars turn out in black at politically-charged Baftas

ITV

Stars appeared in black as they called for an end to harrassment at the UK's film awards.

Stars turn out in black in support of the Times Up movement at the Baftas.
Stars turn out in black in support of the Times Up movement at the Baftas. PA

Stars of British film gathered for a politically charged Bafta's ceremony that saw the red carpet taken over by black in support of the anti-harassment Times Up movement.

Host Joanna Lumley said the campaign was a continuation of the suffragettes who won the right for women to vote a hundred years ago.

She hailed the "determination to eradicate the abuse of women the world over" as she took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

Winners also made a point to recognise the movement and pledge that change was coming to the film industry and the world beyond.

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya was named the Rising Star award winner.
Winner: Daniel Kaluuya was named the Rising Star award winner. PA

Among the early winners was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which was named outstanding British film at the Baftas.

Producer Graham Broadbent said the story of "a woman taking on the establishment...seems more timely now than we ever could have imagined" as he accepted the award.

"In the last few months with Time's Up in the US and now the UK, the tectonic shifts are taking place. It turns out meaningful change can happen very quickly if we put our mind to it, not just for the film industry, but for everyone."

The winners so far are:

  • Outstanding British film - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • EE Rising Star - Daniel Kaluuya
  • Original mMusic - The Shape Of Water
  • Make-up and Hair - Darkest Hour
  • Costume design - Phantom Thread
  • Best Animated Film - Coco
  • Best Editing - Baby Driver
  • Best Documentary - I Am Not Your Negro.
Emma Watson donated £1m to an anti-harassment fund ahead of the awards.
Emma Watson donated £1m to an anti-harassment fund ahead of the awards. PA

Stars turned out in an almost uniform show of black in support of the Times Up campaign.

It comes after nearly 200 leading British actresses donated to a new legal fund to help those facing discrimination to to action.

Emma Watson put in £1 million to the fund, while Tom Hiddleston and Keira Knightley each donated £10,000.

Kristen Scott Thomas told ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar on the red carpet that she hopes the campaign "is the beginning of something that our granddaughters will thank us for".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Baftas.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Baftas. PA

The awards were also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who smiled broadly as they made their way down the red carpet.

Kate was among the few who did not follow the black dress code, but she chose a dark green dress while her husband was in a black suit.

