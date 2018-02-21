Brits stars carry roses in support of Time's Up movement

Brit Awards artists also wore white roses as part of anti-sexual harassment movement.

Dua Lipa was one of the first artists to arrive on the red carpet carrying a white rose. PA

Music artists have been arriving at the Brit Awards carrying or wearing white roses as part of the anti-sexual harassment movement Time's Up.

Nominees and guests at the ceremony in London are following the lead set at the Grammys by wearing white rose pins to show support for the movement launched in the wake of the entertainment industry's sexual assault scandal.

Dua Lipa, who is leading the field at the awards with five nominations, was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet holding a white rose, she told ITV News: "I think it's very important that we're supporting women all over the world not just women in the entertainment industry but we're really trying to make a mark to change the world."

Paloma Faith has said she is disappointed at the number of men not carrying a rose. PA

Other stars among the first to arrive at London's O2 Arena with a white rose included Paloma Faith who said she was disappointed that not everyone was carrying a rose.

"I'm a bit sad that not enough men are carrying the rose as well, I think that it's a shame that people don't feel that it is something that effects everybody," she told ITV News.

Ed Sheran who has four nominations, including best British male solo artist, said he "didn't understand why anyone wouldn't wear a white rose".

Ed Sheeran is up for four nominations at the Brits. PA

The white rose move comes days after attendees at the Baftas swapped their usual colourful gowns for black dresses to acknowledge the initiative.

Prior to the awards it was announced that Ariana Grande had been forced to pull out of performing a tribute to the Manchester Arena attack victims during the awards after doctors advised her not to fly.

There are rumours that Liam Gallagher will be stepping in to replace Grande.