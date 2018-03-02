How Oscars organisers plan to avoid another 'Envelopegate'

The Best Picture award was presented to the wrong film at the 2017 ceremony.

Warren Beatty with the envelope he should have been given, for Moonlight. AP

Strict new measures have been introduced ahead of this year's Oscars awards ceremony in a bid to avoid a repeat of what Hollywood has dubbed 'Envelopegate'.

In an infamous error at last year's Academy Awards, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented La La Land with the gong for Best Picture - instead of the actual winner Moonlight.

Chaos then erupted as organisers scrambled to rectify the mistake, which happened when the PriceWaterhouseCoopers partner handing out the envelopes gave them the Best Actress one in error.

ITV News correspondent Nina Nannar has been granted access behind the scenes of the 2018 Awards, where she said discussion on how to prevent it happening again had been a key focus.

Measures include:

An extra person checking the award card

Social media is banned backstage for being 'distracting'

Both the presenter and the stage manager will have to confirm that the correct envelope has been handed over

Neither of the PriceWaterhouseCoopers partners involved last year will return

Rehearsals will take place in case something does go wrong

Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribed Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.