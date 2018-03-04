  • STV
Actor Michael Sheen would take pay cut for gender equality

ITV

Stars, politicians and campaigners united for the March4Women rally in London.

Michael Sheen, Natalie Imbruglia and Sophie Ellis Bextor
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has said he would "absolutely" take a pay cut if it meant being paid the same as a female actress, as he attended a gender equality march.

Stars, politicians of all ranks and parties and campaigners stood shoulder to shoulder outside the Palace of Westminster in London as they took part in the March4Women rally.

Sheen, 49, said equal rights were "incredibly important to me" at Care International's sixth annual march marking 100 years since some women got the vote and ahead of International Women's Day.

Asked if he would take less money for a role if it meant equal pay between him and a female co-star, he said: "I think it's absolutely imperative that no matter what the industry, no matter what the profession, that people should be paid the same for doing the same work. That's just a given.

"We're not going to change anything unless that happens, so absolutely."

His comments were echoed by activist Bianca Jagger, who was cheered as she called out for the gender pay gap to be closed before the marchers set off on Sunday.

Marchers gather at Trafalgar Square following the March4Women rally in London.
Asked about the popularity of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, The Queen and Frost/Nixon actor said: "There's clearly a moment happening, but it's a moment in a series of moments over history.

"And we have to make sure that this doesn't just remain a moment. And that everyone, men and women, both make sure that this goes on into the future to make permanent change."

He added: "We have look at what the systemic challenges are. Not just if there are individual monsters who have done terrible things.

"We have to each of us look at what our own individual responsibility is.

"I have to look at how I've contributed to the challenges for women in society at the moment and do what I can to change that."

Wearing sashes with the suffragettes' famous slogan Deeds Not Words, hundreds of supporters held aloft banners reading Bloody Difficult Woman, Courage Is A Muscle and Men Of Quality Do Not Fear Equality before setting off on the historic route to Trafalgar Square.

Helen Pankhurst, the great-granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, said "right across the board in every sphere there's work to be done" to ensure gender equality.

Marchers look up to the Monument to the Women of World War II.
She said: "I think we are living in a world where there are some dinosaurs that are trying to take us back.

"And there are those that are moving together, trying to say 'that's not the way we want this world to look', and moving us forward, and looking at issues around inequality and naming prejudice and all sorts of forms of entitlement, that just shouldn't be part of the scene of the 21st century."

She said right now there was a "great energy" and that "day after day after day there's a media story saying we are not going to tolerate this anymore".

