Comedy 'legend and genius' Sir Ken Dodd dies aged 90
The Liverpool comedian passed away, having recently been released from hospital.
Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd has died aged 90, his publicist has announced.
The Liverpool-based star, famous for his epic-length stand-up shows, as well as his Diddy Men and tickling stick, died after leaving hospital in February.
His publicist, Robert Holmes, said: "He passed away in the home that he was born in over 90 years ago. He's never lived anywhere else. It's absolutely amazing.
"With Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety. He was a comedy legend and genius."
Sir Ken married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, on Friday at their home in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash, which was also the one he was born in.
He spent more than six weeks in the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital earlier this year, following a chest infection, leaving at the end of February.
