Sir Ken Dodd: Comedy legend's top ten jokes and one-liners

ITV

Comedy career spanned six decades, amusing generations of the British public.

Sir Ken Dodd died aged 90. PA
Sir Ken Dodd died aged 90. PA

Sir Ken Dodd's comedy career spanned six decades, amusing generations of the British public with his jokes and one-liners.

The comedian's death at the age of 90 has lead to a number of tributes from those who enjoyed his work over the years.

Here we look are 10 of his finest lines from his wide repertoire.

1. "The man who invented cats' eyes got the idea when he saw the eyes of a cat in his headlights. If the cat had been going the other way, he would have invented the pencil sharpener."

2. "I do all the exercises every morning in front of the television - up, down, up, down, up, down. Then the other eyelid."

3. "Did any of us in our wildest dreams ever think we'd live long enough to see the end of the DFS sale?"

Dodd spent six decades in showbiz. PA
Dodd spent six decades in showbiz. PA

4. "Did you hear about the shrimp that went to the prawn's cocktail party? He pulled a mussel."

5. "My dad knew I was going to be a comedian. When I was a baby, he said, 'Is this a joke?'"

6. "Do I believe in safe sex? Of course I do. I have a handrail around the bed."

Dodd was knighted for his work. PA
Dodd was knighted for his work. PA

7. "How many men does it take to change a toilet roll? Nobody knows. It's never been tried."

8. "I haven't spoken to my mother-in-law for 18 months. I don't like to interrupt her."

9. "I wanted to take the dog to obedience class but it wouldn't go."

10. I'm a sex symbol - I am a sex symbol for women who don't care."

