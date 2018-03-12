Kevin Bridges passes driving test... but it takes 12 years

The 31-year-old sailed through his test first time after booking a three-week block of lessons.

Kevin Bridges: He was previously taking Ubers. Tony Clarke

Comedian Kevin Bridges has passed his driving test "like a boss" - 12 years after taking his first lesson.

The 31-year-old sailed through the practical driving test on Friday after a three-week block of lessons.

And it was all thanks to help from his childhood instructor who he first took lessons with when he was 18-years-old.

Instructor Tony Clarke, from Clydebank, posted a picture of Bridges outside the Anniesland test centre with his certificate saying he passed first time "like a boss".

Bridges, also from Clydebank, responded saying: "Top coach. A sad day for Uber. Yas."

Tony, who first taught Bridges 12 years ago, said: "I took him on lessons when he was 18 and all his friends were learning. And then he got famous and really busy.

"Then three weeks ago he texted me and said 'after 12 years Tony I'm back'.

"He said he needed my help getting him through his test and he only had a very small window to do it."

But after some car trouble and the recent beast from the east, some of Bridges' lessons had to be cancelled.

Tony added: "We had a lot of banter on the lessons and we bounced off each other quite well - I have a dry sense of humour too.

"But Kevin was really quick to pick things up. He's a very clever lad and he was always on a mission."

Bridges was previously offered help with driving from Scots singer Amy Macdonald.

