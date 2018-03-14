Ten chart-topping superstars coming to Scotland in 2018

Some of the biggest names in music are set to perform in venues across the country.

A-list: Musical superstars coming to Scotland.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Beyonce and Jay-Z: Hollywood power couple will perform at Hampden Park. ©Rex Features

There can't be many couples in the world that are quite as famous Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The former Destiny's Child singer married the hip-hop superstar in 2008 after first meeting six years earlier for their '03 Bonnie and Clyde collaboration.

The couple, who have two daughters and a son together, announced a joint world tour on Monday including a not-to-be-missed date at Hampden Park in Glasgow on July 5.

The OTR II stadium tour will kick off in Wales before hitting 15 UK cities and is bound to be packed full of hits including Crazy In Love, Single Ladies and 99 problems.

Beyonce announced the tour with a series of pictures posted on her Instagram page.

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones: Legendary band will rock Murrayfield stadium. Reuters

In a career spanning over 55 years, The Rolling Stones have cemented their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with classics like (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Paint it Black and It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It).

Since their first gig in London away back in 1962 Mick Jagger and co have played to sold out crowds in every corner of the globe and have managed to outlast just about every other act to step onto the scene during that time, despite their infamous sex, drugs and rock 'n roll lifestyle.

The legendary band will play at Murrayfield stadium in the capital on Saturday, June 9, as part of the UK leg of their world tour.

Despite singer Jagger and lead guitarist Keith Richards both turning 75 this year, it is fair to say they could still show some younger bands a thing or two when it comes to entertaining crowds.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears: US pop-star will be at the Hydro in August.

Britney Spears shot to fame as a fresh faced teenager when her first single ...Baby One More Time topped the charts in 1998.

Over 20 years and nine hit albums later Britney continues to sell out stadiums and arenas all over the globe and remains one of the most popular and well known names in the industry.

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer will perform at the Hydro in Glasgow on August 22.

It will be one of five shows the 36-year-old singer will be playing in the UK including Manchester and London.

She will also perform in Dublin on August 20.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake: Bringing sexy-back to Glasgow in July.

Britney's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake has also announced two summer Glasgow shows on his world tour taking place this year.

The former N Sync member, who headlined the 2018 Super Bowl, will bring SexyBack to the Hydro on Thursday, July 5 and Friday 6.

The singer and actor will perform in four UK cities during his tour including London, Manchester and Birmingham.

After first finding fame with the US boy band NSync in 1995 he embarked on a solo career in 2002 which has proved to be even more successful with hits including Rock Your Body and Cry Me A River making him a household name on both sides of the Atlantic.

During his solo career, Timberlake has sold more than 32m albums and 56m singles, making him one of the best-selling music artists of the last 20 years.

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie: Fans will be dancing on the ceiling when Richie performs in Perth.

Lionel Richie fans were dancing on the ceiling when the iconic soul singer announced a Scottish date on his recent world tour.

The 68-year-old five-time Grammy Award winning singer will be showcasing his long list of hits at McDairmid Park in Perth on June 6.

Richie joined soul band The Commodores in 1968 and first found chart success with the band's hits Three Times a Lady and Easy before releasing his first solo album in the early 1980s.

Since then he has sold more than 90m records worldwide with an impressive back catalogue of hits including Endless Love and You Are My Destiny.

He also co-wrote We Are The World with Michael Jackson which sold more than 20 million copies making it one the biggest selling singles of all time.

Liam and Noel Gallagher

Gallaghers: The brothers behind Oasis will perform separately.

The brothers behind Britpop favourites Oasis are no longer on speaking terms but that doesn't mean fans need to look back in anger to enjoy their favourite hits.

The Gallaghers may not perform together anymore but are bringing their new solo shows to Scotland this year with Liam headlining TRSNMT festival in Glasgow on June 30 and Noel coming to Edinburgh Castle on July 19.

Older brother, and songwriting mastermind behind Oasis, Noel, will also be playing to fans in Glasgow on April 24, Aberdeen on April 25 and Perth in May.

Both Gallaghers sing selected songs from their Oasis days along with solo hits such as If I Had A Gun and Wall Of Glass.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran: Shape of you singer will be at Hampden Park in June.

Ed Sheeran has announced three huge Hampden Park dates to his long awaited worldwide stadium tour.

Since shooting to fame with his first hit The A-Team in 2011 the English singer/songwriter has repeatedly topped the singles and albums charts.

The 27-year-old Shape of You singer will perform three consecutive nights at the national stadium this summer from Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry: Roar singer will perform in Glasgow.

With more than 250m followers across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram Katy Perry is easily among the most popular personalities on social media.

And hits such as Roar, I Kissed A Girl, Part of Me and California Gurls has cemented her place as one of the highest selling female artists of all time- with more than 100m records sold globally.

The Brit Award winning 33-year-old will bring her own brand of unique pop music to the Hydro in Glasgow on June 22.

Her sold-out Witness Tour will also treat fans in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and Sheffield in the UK before travelling to South America.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie: Australian pop-star will be at the Hydro in September.

Australian pop superstar and former Neighbours actress Kylie Minogue is also bringing her world tour to Glasgow.

The Can't Get You Out Of My Head chart topper will perform at the Hydro on September 30.

After first shooting to fame as Charlene in Neighbours in 1986, Kylie released her first single Locomotion, which spent seven weeks at number one, in 1988.

She secured her second number one a short time later thanks to a duet with Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan in 1989 before leaving the popular soap to pursue her music career.

And 30 years later it looks as though she made the right decision as she remains an A-List star thanks to her endless supply of catchy pop songs and dance music.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars: R&B and funk singer will perform at Glasgow Green in July.

Multiple Grammy Award winning singer Bruno Mars will play a huge open-air gig in Glasgow this summer as part of his European tour.

The 32-year-old Hawaiian will be returning to the city where he performed to a sold out crowd at the Hydro last April.

Brit Award winning singer Dua Lipa will be Mars' support act at the Glasgow Green gig which will take place on Tuesday July 10.

The New Rules star will also be visiting the city to with her own live show when she performs at the Hydro on April 12.

Roger Waters: Former Pink Floyd member is touring solo.

Other stars coming to Scotland this year:

Former One Direction star Niall Horan will bring his solo show to the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on March 18 and 19.

will bring his solo show to the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on March 18 and 19. Hot Right Now and Anywhere singer Rita Ora at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on May 11 and Slessor Gardens in Dundee on July 28.

at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on May 11 and Slessor Gardens in Dundee on July 28. Jake Bugg headlining the Kelvingrove bandstand in Glasgow on May 25.

headlining the Kelvingrove bandstand in Glasgow on May 25. Canadian (Everything I Do) I Do It For You singer Bryan Adams at the SSE Hydro on May 26.

at the SSE Hydro on May 26. Havana sensation Camila Cabello will be at the 02 Academy in Glasgow on June 5.

will be at the 02 Academy in Glasgow on June 5. Queen + Adam Lambert and Arctic Monkeys will be among the headline acts at the TRNSMT festival on Glasgow Green.

and will be among the headline acts at the TRNSMT festival on Glasgow Green. Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters will play two dates at the Hydro on June 29 and 30.

will play two dates at the Hydro on June 29 and 30. Paul Simon of Simon and Garfunkel fame will bring his solo tour to the Hydro on July 11.

of Simon and Garfunkel fame will bring his solo tour to the Hydro on July 11. Girl band Little Mix will play at the Falkirk Stadium on July 27 and the AECC outdoor arena in Aberdeen on July 28.

