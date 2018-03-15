Thrillseekers wanted for 400m zip slide race challenge

Go Ape will pit participants against its instructors during the competition.

The challenge takes place at three Go Ape sites. Go Ape

Thrillseekers are wanted to take part in an adventure park's "toughest ever" zip challenge.

Go Ape wants 30 people to sign up for a race against its instructors, which will see them scale up to 400m of zip wire.

The event will be held at Go Ape's three Scottish sites in Aberfoyle, Peebles and Crathes on Good Friday.

Ten free spaces are available at each site with the fastest competitors entering a draw to win a trip to Grizedale Zip Trek in Cumbria.

Go Ape founders Tristram and Rebecca Mayhew said: "Our instructors train hard to be able to get to any part of our courses as quickly as possible.

"In an emergency they may need to haul themselves up our zip wires hand over hand to access the course quickly.

"It takes core strength and determination.

"We thought it would be fun to allow our customers to race against our instructors in the ultimate Zipwire Climb.

"The fastest at each site will be our uphill Zipwire Champion, but can they beat our champion male and female instructors?"

Registration takes place at Go Ape's Facebook page and challengers will be selected at random.

