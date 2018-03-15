Walking Dead stars stun fans by popping into Aberdeen pub

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride stopped by The Stag on Thursday afternoon.

Pub: The stars were spotted in The Stag, Aberdeen. The Stag

Stars of The Walking Dead have been spotted in an Aberdeen pub.

Norman Reedus, better known as Daryl Dixon, and Melissa McBride, who played Carol Peletier, were spotted at The Stag on Thursday.

Fans of the hit US show were delighted as the actors took time to pose for pictures with everyone who asked.

It is believed the pair are in the city filming for Reedus' show Ride with Norman Reedus.

The series follows motorcycle enthusiast Reedus travelling to different destinations on a motorcycle while exploring the area's biker culture and checking out various locales.

The stars also did a bit of sightseeing, being pictured with the William Wallace statue near His Majesty's Theatre.

They were seen later in the afternoon visiting the Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire archives.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.