Danny Boyle working on script for new James Bond film

The Trainspotting director confirmed he is writing Bond 25 which is set to star Daniel Craig.

Bond: Danny Boyle is writing a script for the 25th Bond film.

Danny Boyle has revealed he is working on a script for the 25th James Bond movie.

The Trainspotting director was rumoured to be involved with the landmark film which is expected to be Daniel Craig's last time playing the character.

However, he confirmed he was working on a script with Trainspotting writer John Hodge in an interview on Wednesday night.

He said: "We're working on a script at the moment and we'll see what happens.

"But it's a great idea so hopefully it'll work, I'd love to be able to tell you more but I'm not going to."

He also confirmed the next Bond instalment would begin filming at the end of the year, after completing work on a Richard Curtis script, which would begin shooting in six or seven weeks and the Bond film would be at the end of the year.

McMafia actor James Norton is favourite to take over the role of 007 from Craig with Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner and Idris Elba also in the running.

Boyle previously directed the opening ceremony of the London Oympics in 2012, which featured Daniel Craig as Bond.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.