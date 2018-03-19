Circus performer falls to his death during Florida show

Yann Arnaud,38, plunged 20 feet in front of audiences on Saturday night.

Yann Arnaud perfomed with Cirque du Soleil for more than 15 years. AP

A Cirque du Soleil performer has died after falling to his death during a show in Tampa, Florida.

Yann Arnaud, 38, who had been with the show for more than 15 years, lost his grip during his routine for the VOLTA show on Saturday night.

He fell around 20 feet and was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries, according to local news reports.

"The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy," said the entertainment group's president, Daniel Lamarre.

Julien Martinez who was in the audience, told CNN: "You heard all the cries of the audience.

"There were children there and they were freaking out."

Days before his death, the father of two posted about training for his act on Instagram.

Cirque du Soleil cancelled its final two Tampa shows while the company and authorities investigate how the accident happened.