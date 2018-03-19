Crime writer Val McDermid says terrorists are 'not evil'

The Scottish author was once described as the 'leading pathologist of everyday evil'.

Not evil: Val McDermind (front) warns against moral judgements. Dundee University

Scottish crime writer Val McDermid has said she believes terrorists are not evil.

The best-selling author, once described as the "leading pathologist of every-day evil", said nobody is "all good or all bad".

Kirkcaldy-born McDermid warned making such judgements "gives you the licence to act at will" and leaves "no room for redemption".

"People sometimes characterise terrorists as being evil; they are not evil," she said in an interview with Indian news website Scroll.in.

"They are people who have done a terrible thing. But they probably love their young ones, they probably love their wives. They are not the guys painted in pictures."

She added: "I think it's very dangerous for us to go down those routes of categorising them as evil because then that gives you the licence to act at will and there is no room for humanity, humane behaviour for redemption, to change.

"So I really believe that there is some evil within us and some good, and all we can do is to try to keep that balance on the side of the angels I suppose."

McDermid has reportedly sold more than ten million books in 30 languages and is best known for her Tony Hill series, the basis for the TV show Wire in the Blood.

