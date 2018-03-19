Saturday Night Takeaway cancelled as Ant returns to rehab 

  • STV
Ant McPartlin is back in treatment after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Showbiz: McPartlin is back in treatment
Showbiz: McPartlin is back in treatment Beretta Sims / Rex

A statement released by Ant and Dec also confirmed this week's Saturday Night Takeaway, which is filmed live, will not be screened.

A statement on their Twitter account said: "Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.

"He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future.

"As such Saturday Night Takeaway will not be going ahead this Saturday."

ITV said: "ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec's team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

"We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment.

"We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs."

McPartlin, 42, has been released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of drink-driving on Sunday.

The TV presenter was involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, West London and was arrested at around 4pm after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed that a number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and a child passenger from one of the cars was taken to hospital to be checked as a precaution.

This is the latest in a string of personal setbacks for the star.

McPartlin entered rehab last year after struggling with an addiction to painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

He returned to screens with Declan Donnelly in November for I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! and jokingly mentioned his rehab stint along with his TV partner Declan Donnelly.

In January, McPartlin confirmed that he and his wife Lisa were separating after 11 years of marriage.

Ant and Dec are Britain's most popular TV double act and in January, for the 17th year in a row, they were voted by viewers as TV's best entertainment presenters at the National Television Awards in January.

A few days after the split, McPartlin referred to his "tough year" while picking up the presenting prize with Donnelly.

